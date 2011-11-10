UPDATE 1-US Regulator defends Fannie, Freddie executive pay

(Adds details on Fannie Freddie pay structure)
WASHINGTON Nov 10 The regulator for Fannie Mae
FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Thursday defended their
million-dollar executive bonuses which have come under fire
given huge losses at the government-owned mortgage firms.
Federal Housing Finance Agency's acting director Edward
DeMarco said in a Nov. 10 letter to U.S. lawmakers the salaries
and deferred compensation awarded to executives are necessary
if the firms are to attract and keep talent required to run
operations effectively.
Slammed by losses from the precarious U.S. housing market,
Fannie and Freddie have requested new aid on top of hundreds of
billions of dollars in government support propping them up,
raising questions about the bonuses.
DeMarco was responding to a bipartisan group of 60 U.S.
senators that wrote last week and demanded changes to the
executive compensation practices that were put in place two
years ago.
"I need to ensure that the companies have people with the
skills needed to manage the credit and interest rate risks of
$5 trillion worth of mortgage assets and $1 trillion of annual
new business that the American taxpayer is supporting," DeMarco
wrote.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were taken into government
control in September 2008 as soured mortgage debt threatened
insolvency. The rescues have cost taxpayers about $169
billion.
Changes to these packages "could disrupt the functioning of
the companies and thereby add even greater losses on the
American taxpayer," DeMarco wrote. He argued that any concerns
about compensation will be resolved once Congress and the Obama
administration decide on the future for Fannie and Freddie.
Both parties and the Obama administration agree the two
firms should eventually be wound down, but there has been
little momentum to advance legislation that maps out a future
for Fannie and Freddie.
FHFA, which is charged with conserving the assets of Fannie
and Freddie on behalf of taxpayers, worked with the Treasury
Department to secure pay packages for the two firms' executives
in December 2009.
Lawmakers in both chambers and in both parties have
recently expressed shock at revelations the firms paid out
$12.79 million in bonuses for 10 executives.
DeMarco wrote that pay handed out to top employees keeps
those at Fannie and Freddie focused on the mortgage firms'
priorities while in conservatorship, "to minimize taxpayer cost
and maintain the flow of credit to our troubled housing
markets." He said that he plans to fully explain the
compensation packages at a Nov. 15 Senate Banking Committee
hearing where he will testify.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrew Hay)