UPDATE 2-US housing regulator fires back in mortgage flap

By Margaret Chadbourn
May 1 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac fired back on Tuesday against claims from Democrats in
Congress that he is standing in the way of letting the two U.S.
housing finance giants forgive mortgage principal because of
ideology.
In a sharply worded response to Elijah Cummings, the top
Democrat on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee,
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Edward DeMarco defended
his agency's position on loan write downs.
DeMarco has long maintained that allowing the two
government-controlled mortgage firms to write down loan
principal would needlessly drive up the costs of their taxpayer
bailout, which has already reached more than $150 billion.
He has said distressed borrowers could obtain as much relief
through measures that are less costly, such as loan forbearance,
although his agency is studying an Obama administration plan
that increases financial incentives in an effort to encourage
the two companies to forgive loan principal.
"The fact that FHFA continues to consider principal
forgiveness alternatives ... belies any ideological tilt on our
part," DeMarco said in a letter to Cummings and Representative
John Tierney, a Democrat from Massachusetts.
"I strongly disagree with any characterization of FHFA's
work or motives as anything but in keeping with the
professionalism expected of this agency," DeMarco wrote.
DeMarco was responding to a letter from the two lawmakers in
which they pressed him to release internal company documents
they said would show that principal reduction programs proposed
as early as 2009 might have reduced losses at the two companies.
Fannie Mae and smaller rival Freddie Mac, which support
about 60 percent of all new U.S. home loans, were taken over by
the government in September 2008.
"Based on the documents we have obtained, it appears that
the shared equity principal reduction pilot program should have
been implemented years ago, and the failure to do so may have
resulted in unnecessary losses to U.S. taxpayers," Cummings and
Tierney wrote.
Cummings has led a charge by congressional Democrats to
pressure FHFA to allow the companies to pursue principal
write-downs for borrowers who owe more on their mortgages than
their properties are worth.
In their letter, Cummings and Tierney cited documents they
claimed showed that Fannie Mae officials "concluded several
years ago, after substantial study and review, that principal
reduction programs could save the company and U.S. taxpayers
money by dampening the number of foreclosures," even when
compared with alternatives such as principal forbearance.
A Fannie Mae pilot program went through a vetting process at
Citibank, but was suspended in July 2010 without a clear
explanation, according to the letter from Cummings and Tierney.
They said an unnamed employee had told congressional staff
that the estimated cost of implementing the program was $1.7
million while estimated benefits were more than $410 million.
The congressmen said the program was terminated because
officials at the company were "philosophically opposed to
writing down principal balances."
FHFA said that program and a second one at Wells Fargo were
discontinued because the companies and the firms they do
business with couldn't agree to go forward with them.