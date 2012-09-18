U.S. home lending hit 16-year low in 2011-regulators

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The volume of U.S. home
lending dropped 10 percent last year to the lowest level since
1995, highlighting the government's uphill battle to prop up the
still-struggling housing sector.
The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council, a
group of U.S. regulators, published data o n T uesday showing 7.1
million home loans were made in 2011, down from 7.9 million the
previous year.
The data, which includes mortgages, refinancing and home
improvement loans, showed that loans to purchase a home, as well
as refinancings, fell.
Refinancing of home loans dropped 13 percent during the
year, while new mortgages dropped 5 percent, the FFIEC said in a
statement.
However, the Federal Reserve, one of the regulators involved
in collecting the data, noted that refinancing activity surged
late in the year as interest rates fell.
The Fed's analysis highlighted the government's struggle to
prop up the still-depressed housing market, which has held back
the economy's recovery from the 2007-2009 recession.
The U.S. government currently guarantees most new U.S.
mortgages and government support has increased dramatically
since a collapsed housing bubble helped trigger the recession.
The government is also trying to make it easier for homeowners
to refinance at lower interest rates.
The Fed has tried to help the sector by lowering interest
rates. Last week the central bank unveiled a bond-buying plan
that aims to lower costs for home buyers and other borrowers.
But the Fed noted on Tuesday that a key measure of lending
conditions nevertheless tightened last year, showing banks
required higher credit scores to qualify for loans. It said the
median score for home buyers had risen about 40 points since the
end of 2006.
"Despite the surge in the government-backed share of home
purchase loans... credit scores of home-purchase borrowers are
considerably higher now than at any point in the past 12 years,"
the Fed said.
The data released on Tuesday is collected by regulators
under the federal Home Mortgage Disclosure Act. It consists of
loan information reported by more than 7,600 lenders, including
all of the nation's largest mortgage originators.