Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac need less funding from government-regulator

WASHINGTON Oct 26 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are expected to ask the government for less funds in the future, the U.S. housing regulator said on Friday, in part because the financial results for the government-controlled companies were substantially better than projected.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which buy mortgages from lenders and repackage them as securities for investors, are expected to draw between $191 billion and $209 billion from the U.S. Treasury by the end of 2015, the regulator said.

That is lower than the previous projection of between $220 billion and $311 billion by the end of 2014, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement.