UPDATE 3-Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac to send $6.8 bln to U.S. Treasury

(Adds Freddie Mac CEO comment, delinquency rate decline)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
Nov 6 Government-controlled mortgage finance
firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on
Thursday they will pay U.S. taxpayers $6.8 billion after
reporting third-quarter profit that modestly rose from the
second quarter.
Once they have made the latest payments in December, the two
companies will have returned $225.5 billion to taxpayers, in
exchange for about $188 billion in taxpayer aid they received
after being placed under the government's wing at the height of
the financial crisis.
Fannie Mae, the bigger of the two and the nation's largest
source of mortgage funds, earned a net income of $3.9 billion in
the third quarter, up from $3.7 billion in the second quarter.
The increase was driven by higher net interest income, an
increasing portion of which is derived from guaranty fees, and
about $1.2 billion in settlement payments from Goldman Sachs
and HSBC related to Fannie's investments in
private-label mortgage securities sold by the two banks before
the credit crisis.
Slowing home-price appreciation was the primary drag on
Fannie's profit growth. The firm reported credit-related income
of $836 million, the lowest since having negative credit-related
income in the third quarter of 2012.
Based on its own home price index, Fannie estimated that
U.S. home prices increased just 1.2 percent in the third quarter
and are up just 5.3 percent in the year to date, after gaining
8.2 percent in 2013.
On a year-over-year basis, Fannie's net income was down from
$8.7 billion a year earlier.
Freddie Mac generated net income of $2.1 billion versus $1.4
billion in the second quarter. Like Fannie, Freddie also posted
higher net interest income and benefited from $1.2 billion in
legal settlements in the same litigation, which had been brought
by the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates both
companies.
In an interview, Freddie Mac Chief Executive Donald Layton
said the Federal Reserve's winding down of its quantitative
easing program didn't have the negative effect on the MBS market
that many had anticipated.
Both companies reported a further decline in the rate of
serious delinquencies.
Freddie's profit fell dramatically from a year earlier, when
one-time tax benefits drove its net income to nearly $30.5
billion.
Neither Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac lends money directly to
home buyers. Rather, the two companies buy mortgages from
lenders and repackage them into securities they sell to
investors with a guarantee.
Their businesses collapsed during the financial crisis and
the two were seized by the U.S. government in 2008. Under their
bailout terms, the two firms must turn their profits over to the
Treasury as dividends on the government's controlling stake.
Fannie Mae's dividend to the U.S. Treasury was larger than
the $3.7 billion it paid in the prior quarter, while Freddie's
was up from $1.9 billion.
Those dividends swelled in early 2014 and late 2013 due to
one-off events like legal settlements.
Private shareholders in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have sued
the government over the dividend policy, claiming Washington is
expropriating the value of their preferred shares. A federal
court dismissed a suit by one of the largest shareholders in
September, but other legal challenges could drag on for years.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been a minor cash cow for
the Treasury in recent years, paying back all their bailout
funds and more. But their obligation to turn over all their
profits to the Treasury has helped keep them undercapitalized,
analysts say, and a severe downturn in the housing market could
eventually lead them to require further bailouts.
The Obama administration has argued for replacing the firms
with a new entity, but lawmakers might not address housing
reform even after Tuesday's congressional elections, in which
Republicans seized control of the Senate.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)