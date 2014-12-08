U.S. mortgage finance firms launch lower downpayment programs

WASHINGTON Dec 8 The two top U.S. mortgage
finance firms on Monday launched programs to allow more
borrowers to make downpayments as low as 3 percent of a
property's value, but with tighter lending standards aimed at
keeping default rates low.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been under U.S. government
control since 2008, when a surge in U.S. mortgage defaults was
fueling a global financial crisis. They buy loans made by banks
and resell them with a taxpayer guarantee, making them the
foundation of America's mortgage finance system.
Their mutual regulator had already announced the programs in
October, but Monday's announcement gave details on how they will
keep them prudent, namely by only allowing fixed-rate loans
while making many potential homebuyers undergo loan counseling.
The policy change is the latest indication the top housing
finance regulator, who was appointed by President Barack Obama,
is intent on helping more people take out mortgages.
Mel Watt, who directs the Federal Housing Finance Agency,
postponed planned fee increases immediately after taking the
agency's helm in January.
The 3 percent downpayment policy targets first-time
borrowers, who often have lower or moderate incomes, and also
only applies to loans for owner-occupied homes. Borrowers making
smaller downpayments will also have to demonstrate
creditworthiness in other ways, such as by having higher incomes
or credit scores. The plan also applies to loans to refinance
mortgages.
"These underwriting guidelines provide a responsible
approach to improving access to credit," Watt said in a
statement.
Freddie Mac currently requires minimum downpayments of 5
percent of the property's value and has not purchased 3 percent
loans since 2011. Fannie Mae currently buys a smattering of 3
percent loans.
Neither firm said how many new loans were expected to be
made under the programs.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)