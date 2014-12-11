版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 22:14 BJT

Regulator directs Fannie, Freddie to fill affordable housing fund

WASHINGTON Dec 11 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's regulator on Thursday directed the two government-controlled mortgage firms to begin setting aside money for an affordable housing fund established in 2008.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt said in letters to the two firms that it was appropriate to roll back a suspension of payments into the fund given their return to financial health. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐