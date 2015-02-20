版本:
2015年 2月 20日

Fannie Mae to send $1.9 bln to U.S. Treasury after Q4 profit

WASHINGTON Feb 20 Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Fannie Mae said on Friday it will pay U.S. taxpayers $1.9 billion after posting a quarterly profit.

Once it has made the latest payment in March, it will have returned $136.4 billion to taxpayers in exchange for the $116.1 billion in taxpayer aid it received after being placed under the government's wing at the height of the financial crisis.

The company, the nation's largest source of mortgage funds, earned net income of $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter.

