Mortgage finance firm Fannie Mae to pay U.S. Treasury $1.8 bln

WASHINGTON May 7 Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Fannie Mae said on Thursday it will pay the U.S. Treasury $1.8 billion this quarter, its smallest dividend to taxpayers in five years as falling long-term interest rates hit its derivatives holdings.

Fannie Mae reported a first quarter profit of $1.9 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bernadette Baum)