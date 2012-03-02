BofA, JPMorgan win back U.S. mortgage aid funds

WASHINGTON, March 2 The Obama
administration said on Friday it planned to release funds to
Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase & Co. that it
had withheld to try to force the banks to improve their
performance on a government mortgage relief plan.
The Treasury Department said the two banks had improved
their loan modification efforts and now merited the financial
incentives from the administration's housing rescue program.
"We have prompted servicers to improve their implementation
of the Making Home Affordable Program," said Treasury Assistant
Secretary for Financial Stability Tim Massad. "However, there is
still more work to be done to ensure that the industry treats
all borrowers properly."
The program provides incentives for mortgage servicers to
rewrite loan terms to reduce monthly payments for struggling
borrowers.
Both banks had the incentives withheld for three consecutive
quarters last year. The Treasury Department said they will now
receive those funds after the government's $25 billion
settlement with mortgage lenders is filed in court.
Bank of America will receive $81.8 million, and JPMorgan
will win back $89.1 million.
The Treasury Department said it reserves the right to reduce
the support of the participating mortgage lenders in the future
if the improvements are not kept in place.
Seven other mortgage servicers were found in need of
moderate improvements and two were in need of minor changes in
the fourth quarter, it said.
U.S. housing officials announced the moves in the latest
"scorecard" on the number of homeowners who have won permanent
loan modifications under the program.
The administration said 951,319 homeowners had been granted
permanent loan modifications since the program was launched in
2009. But 182,546 had been canceled as of January.
Initially the administration had aimed to help as many as 4
million borrowers through its mortgage relief efforts, but it
has fallen short of expectations.