CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-'Shadow' homes could burden US housing agencies-report

WASHINGTON May 30 Well over a million U.S.
homeowners are months behind on payments on government-backed
mortgages, raising the risk federal housing agencies will end up
facing the cost of managing a fresh flood of foreclosed homes,
two government watchdogs said on Thursday.
Some 1.7 million borrowers have missed several payments on
mortgages backed by the U.S. government, the inspectors general
of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and Department of Housing
and Urban Development said in a joint report.
These loan delinquencies represent a "shadow inventory" of
homes that could hit the market if foreclosed on, which would
need be managed by government-run Fannie Mae or
Freddie Mac, or some other federal housing agency.
Once seized, these so-called real estate owned properties,
or REOs, present significant financial challenges to these
government agencies, the report said.
"Not only are current REO inventory levels elevated ... they
may rise over the next several years depending on the number of
shadow inventory properties that are ultimately foreclosed on,"
the report stated.
Since the housing market boom and bust, the government has
employed billions of dollars to help borrowers manage high-cost
loans and stabilize neighborhoods hit by foreclosures. Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD, which oversees the nation's mortgage
insurer, the Federal Housing Administration, have been burdened
with a glut of repossessed properties as a result of the housing
market collapse.
Not only does the government need to cover maintenance
costs, it also needs to hire real estate agents and contractors
to rehabilitate and sell the homes. Finding cost-effective ways
to deal with the supply poses a challenge, the report said.
"These networks require significant oversight to ensure that
they perform effectively and that they mitigate both REO-related
expenses and foreclosure's negative effects," the report stated.
The report said the shadow inventory, which is made up of
loans that have been delinquent for at least 90 days, is more
than seven times the inventory of REOs that Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and HUD currently own.
"Even a fraction of the shadow inventory falling into
foreclosure could considerably swell ... inventories of REO
properties," the report warned.
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing
Administration are backing about nine out of every ten new home
loans. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac owned about 158,000 REO
properties at the end of September 2012, while HUD had about
37,000.
HUD, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have all taken steps to
shrink their REO inventories, the report noted. Fannie Mae has
already launched a pilot program to mitigate the costs of
foreclosures, auctioning off some of its properties in bulk to
investors with the intention to convert them into rentals.
