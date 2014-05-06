版本:
Senate panel to vote on U.S. housing finance bill next week, aide says

WASHINGTON May 6 The Senate Banking Committee will vote on a bill to revamp the U.S. housing finance system next week, a Senate aide said on Tuesday.

Committee Chairman Tim Johnson, a Democrat, and Senator Mike Crapo, the panel's top Republican, had previously delayed scheduling votes on the bill in order to build more support for the plan that would wind down taxpayer-owned mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Six Democrats and six Republicans on the 22-member committee are prepared to back the bill, but the leaders want a broader base to pressure Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to let the legislation come up on the Senate floor. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Chris Reese)
