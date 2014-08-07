版本:
Fannie Mae says will give U.S. Treasury $3.7 billion

WASHINGTON Aug 7 Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Fannie Mae said on Thursday it will pay U.S. taxpayers $3.7 billion after posting a quarterly profit.

Once it has made the latest payment in September, it will have returned $130.5 billion to taxpayers in return for the $116.1 billion in taxpayer aid it received after being placed under the government's wing at the height of the financial crisis.

The company, the nation's largest source of mortgage funds, earned net income of $3.7 billion between April and June. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by W Simon)
