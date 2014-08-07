Fannie Mae says will give U.S. Treasury $3.7 billion

WASHINGTON Aug 7 Government-controlled mortgage
finance firm Fannie Mae said on Thursday it will pay
U.S. taxpayers $3.7 billion after posting a quarterly profit.
Once it has made the latest payment in September, it will
have returned $130.5 billion to taxpayers in return for the
$116.1 billion in taxpayer aid it received after being placed
under the government's wing at the height of the financial
crisis.
The company, the nation's largest source of mortgage funds,
earned net income of $3.7 billion between April and June.
(Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by W Simon)