U.S. housing regulator to unveil mortgage fees framework in 2015

WASHINGTON Nov 19 The top U.S. housing finance
regulator said on Wednesday his agency would unveil a new
framework in early 2015 for how government-controlled Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac will set mortgage guarantee
fees.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency suspended plans to raise
so-called G-fees in January because the agency's new director,
Mel Watt, said more study was required.
Watt, who was appointed by President Barack Obama to head
the body that oversees the country's largest housing finance
firms, has made increasing access to credit a priority and
raised fears that higher fees could hurt borrowers.
At a Senate hearing, where Republican lawmakers criticized
the decision to delay the fee increases and expressed concern
over a new plan to allow lower down payments on
government-backed mortgages, Watt defended his more cautious
approach.
"To say that we should without a thorough analysis just
increase G-fees ... I think was inconsistent with my
responsibilities," he told the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban
Affairs Committee.
"We expect to provide a framework and the rational for it
sometime during the first quarter of this coming year," Watt
added, referring to the agency's new vision on fees.
Watt also said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which guarantee
most of the nation's mortgages, will release in early December
details of the extra requirements borrowers must meet to make a
3 percent down payment on a mortgage.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy mortgages from lenders and
package them into securities on which they guarantee payments of
principal and interest. In doing so, they serve as major sources
of funding for hundreds of banks. They were bailed out by
taxpayers in 2008 during the implosion of the housing market.
At the hearing on Wednesday, Watt also came under criticism
from Democratic senators including Elizabeth Warren of
Massachusetts, who pressed him to take action to reduce the
principal on mortgages of troubled borrowers.
While Watt's predecessor at the FHFA opposed principal
reductions, putting him at odds with the White House and many
Democrats, Watt declined to stake out a clear position and said
the agency was still studying the matter.
"It's just a very difficult issue," Watt said.
"We're going to have an answer... I think we're getting
closer."
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)