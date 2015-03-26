版本:
U.S. housing regulator issue final rule on trust fund allocations

WASHINGTON, March 26 The regulator for the nation's two biggest housing finance firms issued a final rule on Thursday keeping in place restrictions on how the firms deal with the costs of their contributions to a national housing trust fund.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency made final the rule that bans Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from passing the costs of trust fund allocations onto mortgage originators.

For details see the following release: here (Reporting by Jason Lange)
