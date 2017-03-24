Fannie, Freddie investors seek rehearing of U.S. case on profit seizure

| March 24
March 24 A group of investors have filed for a
rehearing of a case on whether the government improperly seized
profits of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The investors are asking a three-judge panel of the U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to
reconsider its earlier decision. The move indicates that hedge
funds and other investors are not giving up in their fight to
reclaim profits in the mortgage companies, which were seized by
the government as part of their bailout following the subprime
mortgage crisis.
Preferred shares of both companies rose on Friday while
their common stock fell. Fannie Mae preferred gained
about 1.6 percent to $6.86 a share while Freddie Mac preferred
was up 3.1 percent to $3.17 a share.
In February, a panel of the appeals court ruled 2-1 that a
lower court had ruled correctly when it rejected investor claims
the government exceeded its authority in eliminating dividend
payments to Fannie and Freddie shareholders in 2012.
Instead, the Treasury Department required that the companies
pay an amount equal to their quarterly net worth to the
government, leading to a legal challenge from
investors.
A group of investors, led by Perry Capital LLC and Fairholme
Funds, are behind the legal charge against the Treasury's
actions.
In its decision, the court ruled that the government had the
authority to make that move under the terms of legislation
authorizing the seizure of the two struggling companies in 2008.
The two have since returned to profitability, but the terms of
the Treasury's arrangement have not changed.
Major owners of the companies' preferred stock include Bruce
Berkowitz's Fairholme Funds Inc, while William Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management has a large stake in their common
shares.
