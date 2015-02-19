版本:
CORRECTED-Freddie Mac paid $19.6 bln to U.S. Treasury in 2014

(Changes to 'by' $1.9 billion from 'to' $1.9 billion in 2nd paragraph)

WASHINGTON Feb 19 Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac said on Thursday that it paid $19.6 billion to the U.S. Treasury last year and reported a drop in earnings.

Freddie Mac said fourth quarter net income fell by $1.9 billion from the previous quarter, driven by a rise in dividend losses from declining long-term interest rates.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Alden Bentley)
