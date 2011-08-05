WRAPUP 1-Fannie needs more funds as U.S. struggles with housing

* Fannie CFO predicts "bumpy ride for a while"
* Nearly 32,000 homeowners win lower loan payments in June
* Obama administration mulls ways to help housing market
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 The government's mortgage
buyer Fannie Mae FNMA.OB on Friday sought a further $5.1
billion from taxpayers, as the Obama administration struggled
to keep Americans in their homes.
With high unemployment and foreclosures expected to put
more downward pressure on home prices, the government's efforts
to help the housing market has had little impact.
Federal housing authorities said it had "much more work to
do to help the market recover and to reach the many
households...across the nation who still face trouble."
Under the administration's premier housing program that
provides financial incentives for banks to help borrowers
rework their loans, nearly 32,000 homeowners won lower mortgage
payments in June.
So far that program has provided 763,071 borrowers with
permanent loan modifications, far fewer than the
administration's initial goal of helping up to four million
homeowners.
The administration has been mulling ways to help the
housing market and recently unveiled plans to give unemployed
borrowers and their bankers more time to delay home
foreclosures.
But economists see little relief ahead.
"The housing market problem is simple - too much supply
against demand," said Steve Blitz, senior economist with ITG
Investment Research in New York. "The weak economy has made
lots of people anxious to sell but they are holding off waiting
for a better bid."
FANNIE LOSS ON MORTGAGE MARKET WEAKNESS
Earlier on Friday, the largest U.S. residential mortgage
funds provider reported a second-quarter net loss attributable
to common shareholders of $5.2 billion, or 90 cents per share.
Fannie Mae said its second-quarter loss "reflects the
continued weakness in the housing and mortgage markets" as well
as expenses related to mortgage modifications to keep
struggling borrowers in their homes.
Continued economic weakness and mounting foreclosures have
caused U.S. home prices to fall this year, and it is unclear
when they will finally bottom.
"I think it's going to continue to be a bumpy ride for a
while," Fannie Mae Chief Financial Officer Susan McFarland told
Reuters. "We've got to clear the mortgage market of the excess
inventory and employment needs to recover, I believe, before
we're going to see a stabilization of home prices," she said.
Fannie Mae and sister entity Freddie Mac FMCC.OB were
seized by the government in September 2008 as losses mounted
from mortgages gone bad. To stay solvent, the two firms
together have needed about $169 billion in taxpayer bailout
funds, including Fannie Mae's latest request. Their net capital
draw has been about $143 billion after paying back dividends to
the U.S. Treasury.
