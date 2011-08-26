FACTBOX-White House considers ways to stem housing woes

Aug 26 The Obama administration is looking at
options for reviving the housing market, an Achilles heel for
the struggling U.S. economic recovery.
While private-sector expectations have been building that
the White House could roll out steps on housing as early as
September, an administration official said there were "no plans
to announce any major new initiatives at this time."
But the official added that the administration continues to
"look for ways to ease the burden on struggling homeowners and
to help stabilize the market."
Below are some policies the administration could turn to
help the housing sector.
STEM GLUT OF FORECLOSURES
The backlog of unsold homes remains one of the biggest
challenges for the administration in trying to boost a housing
market still struggling to recover from its 2007 collapse.
Already, the Treasury Department has asked hedge funds,
private-equity groups, and institutional investors for ideas on
buying and converting foreclosed homes owned by Fannie Mae
FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Federal Housing
Administration into rental units. By removing foreclosed homes
from the market, the government could help stabilize home
prices.
The administration has already allocated $45.6 billion in
taxpayer funds to help prevent foreclosures. About $1.2 billion
of the money set aside for housing assistance has been spent,
according to the Government Accountability Office.
Properties in some stage of the foreclosure process made up
nearly one-third of all U.S. homes sold in the second quarter
of 2011, according to real estate data firm RealtyTrac.
PRINCIPAL REDUCTIONS, REFINANCE OPTIONS
Several programs already exist to help homeowners refinance
mortgages or avert foreclosure. These provide incentives for
lenders to alter the terms of loans to make them more
affordable.
Under one of the Obama administration's taxpayer-funded
housing programs, states have chosen to allocate $1.52 billion
to help write down principal.
By the last quarter in 2010, about 11.1 million homeowners,
or 23 percent of all owners of residential property, owed more
on their mortgages than their home is worth, according to
CoreLogic. There are several ways the U.S. government could
deal with troubled mortgages on a larger scale.
* The White House may consider a plan to allow millions of
homeowners with government-backed mortgages the ability to
refinance their loans at historically low rates, the New York
Times reported on Thursday, citing two people briefed on the
administration's discussions.
* The administration could come up with a plan to forgive
the loans and force banks and/or taxpayers to absorb the
losses. But this would be hard politically as it would be
viewed by many as rewarding irresponsible borrowing behavior.
* The mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which
were seized by the government in 2008, could forgive a portion
of homeowners' mortgage debt. But their regulator and now
conservator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, has told
lawmakers such a move does not meet its goals of conserving the
companies' assets.
TAX INCENTIVES
A politically popular program gave qualified buyers in 2008
through 2010 a tax credit of up to $8,000. Nearly 3.9 million
taxpayers had received $27 billion dollars from the credit
through the end of 2010, according to the Internal Revenue
Service.
Since the credit expired, median home prices have fallen.
While another tax credit could help the housing market, it
would likely not be as politically popular as lawmakers look
for ways to fill record budget deficits.
A presidential budget commission last year proposed turning
a mortgage-tax deduction into a 12 percent tax credit for
buyers. The plan, which languished after being presented to
Congress in December, would likely await a broader debate on
tax reform, a debate that might heat up when lawmakers return
from an August break.
INCREASE CAPS ON LOANS BACKED BY FANNIE, FREDDIE
Congress raised the ceiling on the size of the loans the
government can guarantee in 2008 to help ease the credit
crisis. The loan limits on mortgages backed by Fannie Mae,
Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing Administration is set to
fall to a maximum of $625,500 from $729,500 at the end of
September.
The administration and Congress could take action by
extending the October 1 deadline on the so-called conforming
loan limit.
However, most Republicans support returning to the lower
loan levels, which would make it more expensive for some
borrowers to obtain access to credit. The administration has
also signaled a desire to wean the mortgage market from the
higher caps.
TWEAK TAXPAYER-FUNDED PROGRAMS TO PREVENT FORECLOSURES
The Obama administration's top program to prevent
foreclosures is designed to give homeowners a reprieve by
permanently modifying their mortgages.
A total of 657,044 homeowners have won a permanent modified
loan as of June -- a fraction of the 3 million to 4 million the
administration had initially forecast, according to the
Treasury Department. Borrowers have noticeably dropped out of
the program and not successfully modified their loans. About
1.6 billion homeowners have started a trial modification since
the program began in 2009, while 760,796 distressed homeowners
have canceled their involvement.
The U.S. Treasury has stepped up efforts to reach more
homeowners by instructing Wells Fargo (WFC.N), Bank of America
(BAC.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to improve their
modification efforts substantially to merit the financial
incentives offered under the program.
The program expires at the end of 2012. Congress would need
to pass legislation in order to change the parameters of the
program but it is unlikely to do so with Republicans in the
House of Representatives trying to kill the program
altogether.
Barring any changes, regulators might decide they need to
apply more pressure on servicers to modify loans -- something
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke has said he is doing
"when appropriate."
( Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn, Editing by W Simon )