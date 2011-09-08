Frictions limit housing refinance program-White House aide

* Obama expected to announce refinancing plans Thursday

* White House favors more reductions on homeowners loans

* U.S. housing regulator has last word on new refinancings

By Rachelle Younglai

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The Obama administration recognizes that there are significant barriers to one of its foreclosure prevention programs and is looking for ways to make it easier for struggling homeowners to take advantage of historically low interest rates.

As part of the administration's push to revive the U.S. economy and create jobs, President Barack Obama on Thursday will announce plans to cut taxes and increase infrastructure spending as part of an effort to spur job creation.

He is also expected to touch on ways the government could help distressed homeowners.

For weeks the administration has been hashing out plans that would allow more borrowers to refinance loans at current low interest rates, which would cut monthly payments and free up cash for other spending.

Although about 800,000 homeowners have refinanced their loans under the government's Home Affordable Refinance Program, or HARP, the sour state of the economy has prompted administration officials to take a harder look at their options.

"There are several frictions that are keeping HARP from having greater uptake," said James Parrott, a senior adviser at the White House's National Economic Council.

One of the top concerns are the upfront costs, which have made it so expensive that homeowners have decided not to refinance. In some cases, the fees have increased a homeowner's outstanding mortgage principal.

Also, lenders are hesitant to refinance loans because government-owned Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB could force them to buy back mortgages if they find that underwriting was not done properly.

With Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac supporting the bulk of the mortgage market, the administration has been urging their regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to consider changes to the refinance program.

Administration officials are unsure whether the agency's head, Edward DeMarco, will be able to resolve the problems or even if he will conclude that any changes will be beneficial.

The sides have butted heads over other housing policies. The administration, as well as many housing experts, believe Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and banks should do more to reduce homeowners' mortgages.

But DeMarco, who is now the firms' conservator after they were seized by the government in 2008, has resisted wholesale principal reduction and has told lawmakers such a move does not meet the agency's goals of conserving the companies' assets.

The current debate between the White House and DeMarco comes as a glut of unsold homes and foreclosed properties keep the housing market depressed.

"It's important that the housing market returns to health in the near and medium term because of how important it is to the broader economy," said Parrott. "We are focused on making sure we are taking the steps that we can take to increase the speed of that recovery, whether that is through existing programs, improving existing programs or considering new programs," he said.

The administration's plan of attack is threefold: provide relief for struggling homeowners so they can stay in their homes; help communities hardest hit by the housing downturn; and find ways to shrink the excess supply of houses in the market.

Nearly $50 billion has been set aside from the government's $700 billion bank bailout fund to help give homeowners a reprieve on their monthly payments. Some of the money has been allocated to states so they can deal with their distressed properties.

But the programs have had little impact on the housing market.

"They have really underdelivered in terms of what was promised," said Paul Leonard, California director for consumer advocacy group, the Center for Responsible Lending. "It's not to say it wasn't a good idea, but they have not been able to take good ideas and make them work in the marketplace," he said.

The government recently unveiled plans to give unemployed borrowers and their bankers more time to delay home foreclosures. The administration and housing regulators have also asked investors for ideas on how to turn government-owned foreclosed properties into rental homes.

(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai)