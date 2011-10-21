FACTBOX-U.S. government efforts to spur a housing recovery

Oct 21 The U.S. housing market remains the Achilles heel of the economy and a trouble spot for the Obama administration and federal regulators who are working on plans to do more to help struggling homeowners.

Foreclosures have weighed down U.S. housing prices and an estimated 11 to 15 million mortgages -- approximately one-fourth of those outstanding -- exceed the value of the underlying home.

Some of the more aggressive ideas to support housing are seen as politically unpalatable; many lawmakers do not want to bail out homeowners who may have borrowed irresponsibly. At the same time, Congress is focused on reducing record budget deficits and has little appetite to spend more on housing.

The government has already taken a number of steps to help support the sector, although those efforts have been frustrated by the stubbornly high level of unemployment, which has dampened demand for home loans. The jobless rate sat at 9.1 percent in September for a third straight month.

Here's a look at what the government has tried so far:

MAKING HOME AFFORDABLE PROGRAM

In March 2009, the Obama administration dedicated $75 billion from its financial bailout fund to help keep borrowers struggling to make mortgage payments on their homes. Known as Making Home Affordable, the program aims to encourage lenders to modify loans or refinance them.

Until the initiative was announced, the government relied on lenders to give struggling homeowners a break voluntarily, which had not made a dent in slowing the wave of defaults.

The marquee foreclosure prevention side of the effort is known as the Home Affordable Modification Program. HAMP offers loan servicers cash incentives to modify the terms of the loan. Servicers act as middlemen between the distressed homeowners and the investors who own the mortgage.

The goal of HAMP was to modify the mortgages for 3 million to 4 million homeowners by the end of 2012. More than two years after it was launched, however, fewer than 817,000 borrowers have received permanent loan modifications under the plan.

REFINANCING TO LOWER RATES

The Home Affordable Refinance Program is a counterpart to HAMP that is designed to help borrowers who owe more than their homes are worth to refinance into mortgages with lower interest rates.

HARP is open only to loans backed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB. About 840,000 borrowers have refinanced their loans under HARP, with a number of hurdles preventing a broader reach.

The Obama administration is working with the mortgage companies' regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to expand the program. An announcement could come as early as Monday.

One of the changes FHFA might introduce is to allow borrowers with loans worth more than 125 percent of the value of their homes to refinance, according to congressional staff. Currently, no mortgages with such a high loan-to-value ratio are eligible for the program.

NEIGHBORHOOD STABILIZATION

The Neighborhood Stabilization Program was started in 2008 and provides funds for state and local authorities to encourage redevelopment and rehabilitation of abandoned and foreclosed properties.

About $7 billion has been set aside for the program, which primarily grants funds to nonprofits in blighted communities.

The funds, overseen by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, often helps local communities purchase foreclosed homes and either rehabilitate them or tear them down. It is not an anti-foreclosure effort. Instead, it is a tool to stabilize home prices in areas hard hit by foreclosures.

FHA SHORT-REFINANCE OPTION

The Federal Housing Administration's short refinance option, which was made available to borrowers last September, helps those who owe more than their home is worth to refinance into a new 30-year fixed rate loan backed by the FHA.

The program is available to borrowers with FHA loans, which are targeted at borrowers who often make low down payments.

The program was initially expected to reach between 500,000 and 1.5 million borrowers, but only a few hundred borrowers have successfully used the short-refi option.

The FHA does not make loans directly, but guarantees them against default. The government has set aside about $8 billion to provide coverage to lenders for a share of potential losses on these loans. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrea Ricci)