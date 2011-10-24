US regulator unveils help for underwater homeowners

WASHINGTON Oct 24 A leading U.S. housing
regulator on Monday announced changes to a government
refinancing program that could help up to one million
homeowners whose homes are worth less than their mortgage.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees mortgage
finance sources Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB,
said it was easing the terms of the two-year-old Home
Affordable Refinance Program, which helps borrowers who have
been making mortgage payments on time but have not been able to
refinance as home values have dropped.
To help underwater borrowers, or those whose loans are
worth more than their homes, FHFA said it will scrap a cap that
prohibits any homeowners whose mortgage exceeds 125 percent of
the property's value from participating in HARP, which is
targeted at loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
