U.S. Senate panel backs Watt for housing regulator, hurdles remain

WASHINGTON, July 18 The Senate Banking Committee
on Thursday backed Representative Mel Watt to be the next
regulator of government-controlled mortgage financiers Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac, sending the nomination
to the full Senate where it faces an uncertain fate.
President Barack Obama nominated Watt, a Democrat from North
Carolina, to replace Edward DeMarco as head of the Federal
Housing Finance Agency on May 1, but many Republicans were quick
to make clear they would not support the nominee.
The panel approved the choice strictly along party lines, a
sign of the trouble the nomination is likely to face in the full
chamber, where some Republican support will likely be needed for
Watt to win final approval.