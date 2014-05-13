U.S. regulator opens door wider for Americans on mortgages

WASHINGTON May 13 The regulator of Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac on Tuesday laid out new
policies that could make it easier for many Americans to obtain
mortgages, in part by holding off on any reduction in the size
of mortgages the two firms can buy.
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt, in his
first public speech since taking office in early January, also
said the two government-controlled firms would ease standards
that govern when banks must buy back faulty loans from the two
mortgage giants, which could also help loosen the credit taps.
"FHFA will not use its authority as conservator to reduce
current loan limits," Watt said in remarks prepared for delivery
at the Brookings Institution. "This decision is motivated by
concerns about how such a reduction could adversely impact the
health of the current housing finance market."
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrea Ricci)