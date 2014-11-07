U.S. regulator says lower mortgage down payments come with a catch

Nov 7 Americans who borrow to buy homes with 3
percent down payments under relaxed government rules will have
to meet extra requirements to show they can pay the loan, such
as having strong incomes or credit histories, a top regulator
said on Friday.
Mel Watt, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency,
announced last month that new rules were being developed to
allow smaller down payments, part of a push to boost access to
credit.
On Friday, he detailed how regulators hope to keep this from
putting taxpayer money at additional risk. Government-controlled
housing finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guarantee most
new mortgages in the United States, paying investors money when
people default on their loans.
Watt said demanding "compensating factors" from borrowers
would allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to guarantee mortgages
and also "appropriately manage" their risks.
These factors would include requiring borrowers to go
through housing counseling or have stronger credit histories.
They might also need higher incomes relative to the size of
their loans, Watt said.
Low down-payment borrowers would also have to pay for
private mortgage insurance, a measure that aims to further
shelter taxpayers.
"We know that the size of a down payment, by itself, is not
the most reliable indicator of whether a borrower will repay a
loan," Watt told a realtors conference in New Orleans.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac don't lend money directly, but
rather buy mortgages from banks and resell them with a
guarantee. Over the last few years, both had stopped accepting
most loans with 3 percent down payments after being criticized
with helping inflate a housing bubble that burst during the
2007-09 recession.
Watt, who was picked for his post by President Barack Obama,
has made extending access to credit a priority since he took the
helm at the FHFA in January.
