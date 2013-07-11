版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 22:44 BJT

U.S. House Republicans eye closing Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac in five years

WASHINGTON, July 11 A group of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled draft legislative that would wind down mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac over five years, strip the mortgage securitization process from government control and revamp the Federal Housing Administration.

The sweeping proposal aims to establish a new framework for the U.S. housing finance system and reduce the government's footprint in the market as much as possible, Republican members of the House Financial Services Committee told reporters.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐