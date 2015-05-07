版本:
U.S. regulator allows more exceptions to lending cap for rentals

WASHINGTON May 7 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday it would exclude more types of loans from borrowing caps to help the market for multifamily housing that are rented by low-income Americans.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would still each have a $30 billion cap on multifamily lending. (Reporting by Jason Lange)
