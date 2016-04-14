U.S. regulator to let Fannie, Freddie cut mortgage balances

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
WASHINGTON, April 14 The regulator of government-controlled mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday it would allow the two firms to cut loans balances for some U.S. borrowers who owe more than their home is worth.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency said the principal reduction program would be a one-time offering for seriously delinquent borrowers who have an unpaid principal balance of $250,000 or less and whose loan-to-value ratios exceed 115 percent.
It said it expected about 33,000 borrowers would be eligible. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: