Massachusetts wants better terms on mortgage modifications

WASHINGTON Aug 23 Massachusetts on Thursday
told Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that the two
government-controlled mortgage finance companies would be
required to offer reasonable loan modifications under the
state's law and urged their regulator to do more to help
struggling homeowners.
"These loan modifications are critical to assisting
distressed homeowners, avoiding unnecessary foreclosures, and
restoring a healthy economy in our Commonwealth," Massachusetts
Attorney General Martha Coakley said in a statement.
Coakley urged the company's regulator, the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, to reconsider its position on allowing Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac to reduce mortgages held by struggling
homeowners.
In July, the agency's acting director, Edward DeMarco,
rejected the Obama administration's plan to use funds from the
government's bank bailout program to cut homeowners' mortgage
principal.
Massachusetts' new law to "prevent unnecessary and
unreasonable foreclosures" does not expressly require creditors
to offer principal reductions.
In a letter to DeMarco dated Thursday, Coakley said the
statute "does advance the consensus that asset managers achieve
higher recoveries when they employ a broad range of loss
mitigation strategies, including the targeted use of principal
reductions."
The Federal Housing Finance Agency did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.