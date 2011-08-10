US mortgage modifications drop 42 pct in first half

WASHINGTON Aug 10 Mortgage servicers completed 42 percent fewer loan modifications for troubled borrowers in the first half of 2011 in comparison with the same six month period one year ago, an industry group said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the number of homeowners in 60-day delinquency or worse in the first half of 2011 fell 27 percent from the same period last year, according to the report by Hope Now, a coalition of mortgage investors, servicers and counselors.

Based on the report, private industry efforts to help troubled homeowners are achieving better results than the anti-foreclosure program started by President Barack Obama.

"The decrease in delinquencies combined with the drop in foreclosure starts and sales shows that more homeowners are getting assistance through the many options available to them," said Faith Schwartz, the Hope Now executive director.

Loan servicers including Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. made 558,125 permanent modifications during the first half of the year, down from the 968,485 adjustments completed during the same period of 2010, according to the Hope Now report.

Homeowners in 60-day delinquency dropped to 2.7 million from 3.7 million in the first half of 2010, according to the report.

Hope Now was launched in 2007 under former President George W. Bush to reach at risk borrowers and voluntarily change loan terms.

The program started later by the Obama Administration, called Home Affordable Modification Program, or HAMP, trailed industry efforts. HAMP posted 183,421 permanent loan adjustments for the first six months of the year, down 45 percent from 331,083 modifications made in the comparable 2010 period, the group said.

HAMP has fallen short of its original goal of helping 3 million to 4 million homeowners avoid foreclosure.

Hope Now is an alliance of about 38 companies. It reaches out to lenders and loan servicers to create mortgage modifications by lowering interest rates and creating repayment plans. Hope Now programs are voluntary and privately funded. Critics say it still does not go far enough to boost the housing market.

Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the mortgage-finance companies run by the government, are among Hope Now members.

The Obama administration is currently considering turning government-owned foreclosures into rental properties to help boost falling home prices and stabilize the housing sector. Officials are seeking input from investors on how to rent foreclosed homes owned by Fannie, Freddie and the Federal Housing Administration.

