UPDATE 1-Fannie, Freddie participation in foreclosure prevention programs extended

(Adds further Watt comments, details, paragraphs 4-7)
WASHINGTON May 8 Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac's regulator on Friday extended for another
year the mortgage finance firms' participation in the U.S.
government's main foreclosure prevention programs.
The decision, announced by Federal Housing Finance Agency
Director Mel Watt, extends the Home Affordable Mortgage Program
and the Home Affordable Refinance Program through the end of
2016.
"These programs have provided critically important relief
for many borrowers by allowing them to lower their monthly
payments and, as a result, have prevented many foreclosures,"
Watt said in remarks prepared for delivery to a conference in
Los Angeles.
Watt noted that the two program, which were put in place
following the housing bust, had been helping fewer and fewer
borrowers over time. Still, he said, lenders continued to
participate and more borrowers could benefit.
He estimated that 600,000 borrowers could be helped by HARP
alone. HARP allows borrowers with loans backed by Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac to refinance at lower interest rates even when the
homes have lost value.
HAMP, in contrast, provides incentives for lenders to alter
mortgage terms to make them more affordable.
Watt said the programs were never meant to be permanent and
that it would be the last extension for HAMP and likely the last
one for HARP as well.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott and Will
Dunham)