UPDATE 1-U.S. takes steps to ease burden on struggling homeowners

WASHINGTON, March 27 The top U.S. housing
regulator said on Wednesday it will make it easier for
struggling homeowners to lower monthly mortgage payments through
a federal anti-foreclosure program.
Under the initiative, mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac will no longer require
documents on personal finances or paperwork that records
financial hardship from homeowners who are at least 90 days
delinquent in order for them to receive a mortgage modification.
"This new option gives delinquent borrowers another path to
avoid foreclosure," said FHFA Acting Director Edward DeMarco in
a statement. "We will still encourage such borrowers to provide
documentation to support other modification options that would
likely result in additional borrower savings."
The program will only be open to borrowers with loans backed
by government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
. The two firms finance about two-thirds of all new
U.S. mortgages, but account for a far lower portion of
delinquent mortgages.
Officials did not provide an estimate of how many homeowners
would be able to qualify; only about 3.3 percent of mortgages
backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were deemed seriously
delinquent in January, according to FHFA.
Since the two companies were seized by the government in
2008, they have completed 1.3 million loan modifications.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are paying mortgage servicers to
process each modification. The companies will absorb the losses
on loans or mortgage securities they own.
Officials said the initiative aims to encourage servicers to
resolve delinquencies earlier, help keep more borrowers in their
homes and minimize losses to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which
have relied on taxpayer support.
Under the streamlined modification program, mortgage
servicers will work with borrowers to reduce monthly payments by
changing interest rates, extending the length of the loan term
or providing principal forbearance, which postpones the
repayment of a portion of a loan balance but doesn't permanently
reduce it.
Homeowners who qualify must go through a trial period. Their
loan modifications will not become final until they have made
three consecutive payments.
The new initiative takes effect on July 1 and will end on
August 1, 2015.
The Obama administration has placed pressure on the
regulator to be flexible with struggling homeowners. Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac have been blocked by their regulator from
forgiving loan principal. DeMarco has argued doing so would be
too costly relative to other types of mortgage relief.