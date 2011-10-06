US 30-yr mortgage drops below 4 pct for first time

WASHINGTON Oct 6 Interest rates on 30-year
U.S. mortgages fell below 4 percent for the first time this
week, helping those with access to credit but doing little for
the millions who owe more than their homes are worth.
Freddie Mac, a major mortgage finance provider controlled
by the U.S. government, said on Thursday the national average
rate for 30-year fixed rate mortgages dropped to 3.94 percent
in the week through through Oct. 6.
That is the lowest level on record dating to 1949 for
mortgages with terms of 25 years or more. Last week, 30-year
rates averaged 4.01 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed overnight interest rates
to near zero in December 2008 to try to lower costs for
mortgages and other loans, and it has continued to break out
new tools to help the economy recover from recession.
After its last meeting on Sept. 21, the central bank said
it would alter the composition of its bond portfolio in an
attempt to further lower borrowing costs, and said it would
continue its support for mortgage-related debt.
But many economists are skeptical those attempts to lower
rates will help much because millions of Americans owe more on
their mortgages than their homes are worth. That can
effectively chain them to their properties while also
preventing them from refinancing to lower their monthly costs.
Household debt taken on during the pre-recession boom years
is holding back the economy's recovery.
Freddie Mac's records on 30-year rates go back to 1971, but
data on long-term mortgages from the National Bureau of
Economic Research show rates never dropped below 4 percent.
NBER data on 30-year mortgages extends back as far as 1961
and data on 25-year mortgages to 1949.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Kenneth Barry)