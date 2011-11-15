Fannie, Freddie cut risk for lenders in refi program

WASHINGTON Nov 15 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and
Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the largest sources of housing finance,
both said on Tuesday they would relieve lenders from certain
risks associated with refinanced loans in an effort to throw a
wider net with a government program to help distressed
homeowners.
In new guidelines for the Home Affordable Refinance
Program, both companies said in separate releases they are
relieving lenders of certain representations and warranties
that are related to the value and condition of mortgaged
property.
HARP seeks to provide refinancing options for borrowers
who have little or no equity in their homes. It is open only
to loans sold to Fannie and Freddie.
The changes are designed to encourage lenders to
participate by reducing their potential liability for bad
loans.
The Obama administration program aims to help troubled
borrowers get new loans at lower rates. So far, it has helped
about 894,000 borrowers -- far fewer than the White House had
hoped.
Around 11 million U.S. homeowners owe more than their
homes are worth.
The change dampens the "put-back risk" for lenders, which
is the possibility that the bank originating or refinancing
the loan will have to repurchase it from Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac because the underwriting violated the mortgage
finance giant's guidelines.
Previously, lenders were held responsible if any problems
occurred with the loans or if they defaulted. Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac have actively sought to force lenders to
repurchase loans.
The change should limit the costs and simplify the process
for borrowers refinancing through HARP.
Freddie Mac, the nation's largest provide of mortgage
funds, was expected to make a similar announcement on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Jan Paschal)