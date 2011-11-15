UPDATE 1- Fannie, Freddie cut lenders' risk in refi program

(Adds details from Freddie, Fannie guidelines)
WASHINGTON Nov 15 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and
Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the largest sources of U.S. housing
finance, both said on Tuesday they would relieve lenders from
certain risks associated with refinanced loans in an effort to
help a government program reach more distressed homeowners.
In new guidelines for the Home Affordable Refinance
Program, both companies said separately they are relieving
lenders of certain representations and warranties that are
related to the value and condition of mortgaged property.
HARP seeks to provide refinancing options for borrowers
who have little or no equity in their homes. It is open only
to loans sold to Fannie and Freddie.
The changes are designed to encourage lenders to
participate by reducing their potential liability for bad
loans.
The Obama administration program aims to help troubled
borrowers get new loans at lower rates. So far, it has helped
about 894,000 borrowers, far fewer than the White House had
hoped.
Fannie Mae, in its revised HARP guidelines, said, "The
lender is not responsible for any of the representations and
warranties associated with the original loan."
Freddie Mac said the changes in its policies regarding
representation and warranties is mainly for mortgages valued at
more than 80 percent of a property's worth.
Around 11 million U.S. homeowners owe more than their homes
are worth.
The change dampens the "put-back risk" for lenders, which
is the possibility that the bank originating or refinancing a
loan will have to repurchase it from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
because the underwriting violated the mortgage finance giant's
guidelines.
Previously, lenders were held responsible if any problems
occurred with the loans or if they defaulted. Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac have actively sought to force lenders to
repurchase loans.
The changes should limit the costs and simplify the process
for borrowers refinancing through HARP, according to analysts.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Leslie Adler)