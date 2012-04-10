Regulator-Fannie, Freddie loan writedowns possible

WASHINGTON, April 10 The regulator for Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac said on Tuesday it might
make sense for the mortgage finance companies to write down
mortgage loan principal under an Obama administration plan but
that further study was needed.
Edward DeMarco, the acting director of the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, said he was still considering whether to allow
the two companies to cut loan balances.
The White House this year said it would offer financial
incentives to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which have been
propped up with more than $150 billion in taxpayer funds, to
help cover any increased costs they might face writing down loan
principal.
"Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac might apply principal
forgiveness, it would have to be clear and transparent, having a
basis in the conservatorship mandate," DeMarco said in remarks
prepared for delivery at the Brookings Institution.
"There may still be improvements to current efforts that can
mitigate this risk in a cost-effective way," he added.