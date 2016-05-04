U.S. regulator raises multifamily lending caps

May 4 The regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Wednesday it raised the limits on the multifamily financing on the two housing agencies to $35 billion from $31 billion, effective immediately.

"The adjustment is based on increased estimates of the overall size of the 2016 multifamily finance market," the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)