U.S. should offer mortgage relief for homeowners -NY Atty General

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
WASHINGTON, April 8 New York's attorney general urged the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Friday to quickly adopt a plan to reduce principal mortgages for U.S. homeowners at risk of foreclosure.
In a letter sent to FHFA Director Mel Watt, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said nearly 60,000 homeowners in New York were delinquent on mortgages backed by government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2013 alone, and called for a quick adoption of "principal reduction" plans.
While the FHFA has promoted other policies to help struggling homeowners, including allowing eligible Americans to buy back Fannie- or Freddie-backed foreclosed homes at current market value, it has so far not offered to reduce the principal mortgages for homeowners. (Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by David Gregorio)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million