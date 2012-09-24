UPDATE 1-NYC to open public housing to private developers

By Joan Gralla

Sept 24 New York City's public housing authority on Monday announced a plan to attract private developers to build affordable and market-rate apartments in its housing projects, a departure from the way many cities have dealt with public housing.

The city's housing authority is the nation's biggest. The new plan contrasts with the strategy used by a number of other cities, such as Chicago, which have demolished their crumbling projects. New York City instead wants to change the dynamic of its public projects by bringing in higher-income individuals.

Nearly 420,000 New Yorkers live in public housing complexes, and some are quite dilapidated. There is a backlog of 300,000 repair orders.

"By forming partnerships with developers, we can generate hundreds of millions of dollars," John Rhea, chairman of the New York City Housing Authority, said at an Association for a Better New York breakfast.

The money will be invested in capital projects for the housing authority, he said.

The authority will ask the Department of Housing and Urban Development to allow the New York City Housing Development Corporation to issue $500 million of bonds under a federal program, Rhea said. If approved, the bonds would be sold in 2013, said a spokeswoman for the city housing authority.

Rhea's revenue-raising projects would relieve the pressure on New York City to make up for lost federal funding, which created a $13 billion capital shortfall through 2015 for the authority, Rhea said, adding: "The federal cavalry just isn't coming."

In much of Manhattan, the city tries to entice developers into building affordable housing by offering them reduced property taxes if 20 percent of the apartments are affordable, or geared to lower-income New Yorkers, and 80 percent are rented at higher market rates.

New York City will start collecting property taxes on the new developments once a reduced property tax program ends - typically in about 20 years.

Early next year the housing authority will issue a request for proposals for Manhattan sites. This request, which later will be expanded, will produce 1,000 affordable apartments, Rhea said.

Developers should be chosen in mid-2013, with construction to start in 2014.