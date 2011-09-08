UPDATE 1-Obama seeks to broaden U.S. mortgage refinancings

(Adds comments from Obama, byline)
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 President Barack Obama said
on Thursday he is seeking to broaden U.S. homeowners' access to
mortgage refinancing in a plan to help the ailing housing
market and put money back in the pockets of borrowers needing
help locking into record low rates.
"We're going to work with Federal housing agencies to help
more people refinance their mortgages at interest rates that
are now near 4 percent," Obama said in his speech to Congress
on Thursday in which he unveiled a $447 billion jobs package.
Obama said the plan would provide aid to "responsible
homeowners" and would be "a step that can put more than $2,000
a year in a family's pocket, and give a lift to an economy
still burdened by the drop in housing prices."
The White House officials said the U.S. Treasury was having
talks with both Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB
and their regulator -- the Federal Housing Finance Agency -- on
ways to broaden refinancings. The aim is to is to "remove the
barriers that exist in the current refinancing program."
"We're trying to do every single thing we can on housing,"
one U.S. official said, adding the administration was "working
around the clock" on the refinancing initiative.
"We're hopeful that over the next ... several weeks that we
will have progress in that area," the official said.
While mortgage rates are at record lows, many U.S.
homeowners have been shut out of the refinancing process
because they owe more than their homes are worth or have
less-than-perfect credit histories. The average rate on a
30-year fixed loan was 4.12 percent last week, the lowest level
in six decades, according to Freddie Mac.
"Refinancing puts money back in the pockets of consumers
without costing the government directly in tax revenue," said
David Abromowitz, a Senior Fellow at the Center for American
Progress. "
The barriers really have a lot to do with concerns about
how investors in the mortgage market might react. You are
weighing costs and benefits."
Some argue that changing the rules for refinancing would
put Fannie and Freddie at greater risk of financial losses but
the administration contends it could bolster the agencies by
strengthening the overall housing market.
The refinancing initiative under consideration by the Obama
administration would need final approval from the acting head
of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Edward DeMarco. Those
close to DeMarco say he is acting as an independent regulator
with the goal of conserving the assets at Fannie and Freddie, a
position he has staunchly defended before lawmakers since the
two firms were taken over by the government three years
ago.
Fannie and Freddie, combined with the Federal Housing
Administration (FHA), support about 90 percent of the mortgage
market. The Congressional Budget Office estimated in a recent
report that defaults prevented by a refinancing plan would save
the FHA and the two government-sponsored enterprises about $3.9
billion.
Offsetting any savings for lower monthly payments for
homeowners are objections from holders of mortgage bonds, who
would take a hit if loans are paid off early. The CBO said that
a government push to spur refinancing would cause private
investors to lose about $13 billion to $15 billion.
The nonpartisan body estimated a government refinancing
initiative would likely provide $7.4 billion in savings for
lower mortgage payments in the first year. The plan could
amount to refinancing of 2.9 million mortgages in its first
year, totaling $428 billion, and would prevent 111,000 defaults
that would otherwise occur, the CBO said.
However, the CBO argued that estimated benefits would be
"small relative to the size of the housing market, the mortgage
market, and the overall economy."
(Writing by Margaret Chadbourn and Caren Bohan; Editing by
Eric Walsh)