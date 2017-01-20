UPDATE 2-As Trump takes over, U.S. ends plan to cut mortgage premiums

(Adds Schumer comment, closing share prices, background)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The Trump administration,
hours after taking office on Friday, suspended a plan to cut
mortgage insurance premiums on federally insured home loans that
the U.S. government had estimated would save eligible homeowners
an average of $500 a year.
The move immediately drew fire from Democrats, and it
offered an early example of the potential conflicts ahead as
Republican President Donald Trump rolls back measures put in
place by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
"In one of his first acts as president, President Trump made
it harder for Americans to afford a mortgage," U.S. Senate
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.
"Actions speak louder than words," Schumer said. "One hour
after talking about helping working people and ending the cabal
in Washington that hurts people, he signs a regulation that
makes it more expensive for new homeowners to buy mortgages."
Trump officials did not reply to emailed questions.
The reduction in Federal Housing Administration
(FHA)mortgage insurance premiums was announced just last week by
the Obama administration and had been due to take effect on Jan.
27.
The reduction "has been suspended indefinitely," pending
further research, the Department of Housing and Urban
Development (HUD) said in a letter to participants in FHA loan
programs. The letter was signed by Deputy Assistant Secretary
for Housing Genger Charles.
When asked for more information, a HUD spokesman referred
back to the letter, which said that "more analysis and research
are deemed necessary."
Obama's HUD Secretary Julian Castro said on Jan. 9 that the
premiums would be cut to share with U.S. homeowners recent gains
in FHA's Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund, which has recovered
from the financial crisis almost a decade ago.
FHA, part of HUD, offers mortgage insurance, often to
first-time home buyers and those on low incomes. The insurance
protects lenders in case of defaults. HUD said cutting the
premiums would help about 1 million households.
HUD's decision to lower the premiums by a quarter-percentage
point earlier this month divided lawmakers, with Republicans
accusing the Obama administration of putting taxpayers at risk
of a potential bailout of the FHA.
"Just three years ago the taxpayers had to spend $1.7
billion to bail out the FHA," House of Representatives Financial
Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling said on Jan. 9 when
the premium cut was announced.
"Playing politics with the FHA through cynical, surprise
11th hour rule changes is irresponsible," Hensarling said.
HUD had projected that the reduced premiums would have saved
FHA-insured homeowners an average of $500 in 2017.
Ben Carson, Trump's nominee to head HUD, told Congress last
week during a hearing on his nomination that the incoming
administration planned to examine the decision closely.
Shares of mortgage insurers MGIC and Radian
closed up less than 1 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Burns in New York and Richard
Cowan in Washington; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Daniel
Wallis)