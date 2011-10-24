FACTBOX-Details of US "underwater" mortgage refinance plan

Oct 24 Up to one million homeowners whose mortgages exceed their property's value could get a chance to refinance at low rates under changes to a government program announced by the Obama administration and a federal housing regulator on Monday.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced it would scrap a 125 percent loan-to-value cap that is prohibiting many homeowners from refinancing mortgages backed by government-controlled Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.

Following are the basic details of the new terms of the Home Affordable Refinance Program:

* The plan is aimed at allowing homeowners with "underwater" mortgages take advantage of historically low interest rates, making their loan payments more affordable and allowing them to keep more of their disposable income, which could boost a flagging U.S. economy and help stabilize a crippled housing market.

* Refinancings of mortgages that exceed 125 percent of a home's value into fixed-rate loans will be available for borrowers with mortgages sold to Fannie and Freddie before May 31, 2009. Refinancings into floating-rate mortgages must not exceed 105 percent loan-to-value.

* To be eligible, borrowers must be current on the mortgage, with no late payment in the past six months and no more than one late payment in the past 12 months.

* Appraisals of homes are not required if Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are able to provide an automated valuation model that estimates the current value of the property.

* The program waives fees for borrowers who refinance into loans with terms of less than 30 years. This is aimed encouraging homeowners to pay down their mortgages faster and build more equity.

* Details of the plan are expected to be forwarded to mortgage lenders and servicers by Nov. 15. Lenders may be able to close refinancings under the new terms by Dec. 1, but closings on loans that exceed 125 percent loan-to-value will not likely begin until the first quarter of 2012.

* The plan extends the expiration date for the Home Affordable Refinance Program until Dec. 31, 2013.

* FHFA says the plan will eliminate certain representations and warranties that the lender must make to Fannie and Freddie, a move that reduces the risk that they would have to buy back loans from the government-sponsored enterprises. This will encourage lenders to refinance more loans, increasing competition for existing borrowers. FHFA justified this move by saying that the loans to be refinanced have already been fully paid for three years, so the borrowers have made good on their repayment commitments.

* FHFA says elimination of the loan-to-value caps will reduce Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's credit risk profile, bring greater stability to markets and reduce foreclosure risks.

* FHFA did not offer a specific number on how many homeowners are likely to be refinanced under the new HARP terms, but said that based on eligibility criteria, it could more than double the number of HARP refinancings -- currently at 894,000 -- by the end of 2013. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)