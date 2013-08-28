UPDATE 2-U.S. proposes relaxed "skin in the game" mortgage rules

By Margaret Chadbourn and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Aug 28 Six U.S. regulatory agencies
released a reworked proposal on Wednesday that requires lenders
maintain a stake in the loans they bundle and sell as
securities, part of efforts to limit the type of underwriting
practices which fueled the housing bubble.
But it also expanded the range of mortgages that would be
exempt from the requirement.
The new rules, the latest version of a 2011 proposal, were
required under the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and would force most
banks and bond issuers to retain a portion of the loans on their
books.
Mortgages to borrowers who do not have to spend big chunks
of their monthly income repaying the debt would be exempt from
the "skin in the game" requirement.
The regulators' new 500-plus page plan would exempt more
loans than earlier proposals by eliminating a requirement that
so-called "qualified residential mortgages," include a hefty
down payment.
Housing industry and consumer groups have lobbied for more
than two years against that requirement, which they said would
harm the housing market recovery. Regulators said they received
more than 10,000 comments on the 2011 proposal.
"Our goal as regulators is to provide clear rules that allow
for robust markets that meet the needs of creditworthy borrowers
in a safe and sound manner," said Paul Nash, a senior official
at the at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
"I believe the rule, as reproposed today, helps accomplish
just that," he said.
The new rules are aimed at preventing banks from writing
risky loans with impunity. In the years leading up to the
2007-2009 financial crisis, banks used shoddy underwriting
standards under the assumption that they could sell loans to
investors and avoid harm if the borrowers defaulted.
Dodd-Frank called for lenders and bond issuers to hold 5
percent of those loans on their books, giving them more
incentive to make better loans.
Regulators originally said banks and bond issuers would have
to keep "skin in the game," or hold part of securitized loans on
their books, for all loans except mortgages that included a 20
percent down payment.
After backlash from housing and consumer groups, regulators
decided to drop the down payment requirement.
Instead, they said on Wednesday that mortgages that meet a
minimum standard already adopted by the U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB) will be exempt from the risk retention
rules.
That standard includes loans that have no risky features
such as interest-only payments or loan terms exceeding 30 years,
and go to borrowers who do not have high debt loads.
Industry and consumer groups said matching the risk
retention exemption to the consumer bureau's existing standard
would simplify the rules and provide consistency for lenders.
"It is critical not to disrupt the marketplace for the
funding and securitization of mortgages, and this proposal would
go a long way toward that goal," said Richard Hunt, president of
the Consumer Bankers Association.
Critics said regulators bowed to lobby groups.
Daniel Gallagher, a member of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC), one of the agencies charged with
crafting the rules, said dropping the down payment weakened the
rules.
"Rulemakings are not referenda, and while independent
regulatory agencies like the Commission must always be mindful
of the points raised by commenters, ultimately, they must apply
their experience and expertise regardless of the volume of
negative comments," Gallagher said in a statement.
Regulators did ask for public input on whether or not to
later add a 30 percent, down-payment requirement, in addition to
the CFPB's standard.
The agencies will seek public comment for a 60-day period
before holding a final vote on the new rule.
Those involved in the rulemaking are the OCC, the SEC,
the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the
Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Federal
Housing Finance Agency.