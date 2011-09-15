US Democrats press regulator to act on refinancing

| WASHINGTON, Sept 15
FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB is not moving fast enough
to ease rules to make refinancing more accessible, Democratic
lawmakers said on Thursday.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency is currently working
with the Obama administration to reduce "frictions" in a
two-year-old program to help borrowers who owe more on their
mortgages than their homes are worth.
"Either act, or get out of the way. We need to see action,"
said Representative Dennis Cardoza, a Democrat from California.
"That kind of bureaucratic mismatch can cause significant pain
to our economy."
Cardoza was one of seven lawmakers who met with FHFA
officials on Thursday to discuss the Home Affordable Refinance
Program, or HARP. He and Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat
on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee,
requested the meeting in a letter signed by more than two dozen
House members.
"We were not able to get the kind of answers we want,"
said Cummings, a Maryland Democrat. He said the administration
is moving with "urgency" to tweak the refinancing program,
while FHFA has yet to provide guidance about the next step in
improving the refinancing program.
HARP, unveiled in March 2009, allows Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac to guarantee mortgages worth up to 125 percent of a home's
value. HARP is intended to help those so-called underwater
borrowers take advantage of record-low interest rates to reduce
monthly loan payments and prevent default.
Fixed-rate mortgages fell to record lows this week, with
the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage
dropping to 4.09 percent, according to a Freddie Mac survey.
"We're going to work with federal housing agencies to help
more people refinance their mortgages at interest rates that
are now near 4 percent," President Barack Obama said when he
announced a $447 billion jobs package a week ago.
Obama said the plan could put "more than $2,000 a year in a
family's pocket and give a lift to an economy still burdened by
the drop in housing prices."
The White House originally predicted the HARP program would
help as many as five million underwater homeowners. About
838,00 borrowers have permanently refinanced under the
program.
FHFA, which looks out for the financial soundness of
taxpayer-supported Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said last week
it was considering ways to expand the program.
