Fannie, Freddie regulator struggles with oversight

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The regulator for Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB is falling behind in efforts to oversee the two mortgage giants, without enough examiners to develop sound risk controls, a government watchdog reported on Friday.

Two separate reports released by the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) Office of Inspector General pointed to various shortfalls at the regulator for the mortgage giants.

In one report, the inspector general faulted FHFA for missing opportunities to implement "an acceptable and effective operational risk management program" between 2006 and early 2011 at Fannie Mae. Stronger internal risk controls could have signaled irregularities at the company that led to the robo-signing foreclosure scandal last year, the report found.

"FHFA repeatedly found that Fannie Mae had missed regulator-established deadlines for it to create and implement an acceptable and effective operational risk management program," the report stated. "Some of those law firms allegedly engaged in fraudulent practices, such as filing false documents in foreclosure proceedings."

FHFA has been acting as the independent regulator of Fannie and Freddie for three years. The government took over the companies, which are known as government-sponsored enterprises (GSE), in September 2008 at the height of the financial crisis when they were hit hard by soured home loans.

A separate report from the inspector general pointed to missteps taken by the regulator in the supervision of housing inventory on the books at both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

As foreclosures surged beginning in 2008, the inventory of repossessed homes at the two firms increased by more than six times, the report said, yet FHFA had "yet to conduct a targeted examination" of how the companies managed the real-estate owned properties (REO).

REO properties represent "a significant financial risk to the enterprises" as they absorb money from the companies to maintain, the report stated.

"These costs increase the longer it takes to resell the REO, and all the while the value of the properties may be declining," the report stated.

The report also singled out FHFA for failing to monitor Fannie and Freddie's law firms that provided various services related to foreclosure documents. The lack of proper examination of the law firms led to the discovery of "false documents in foreclosure proceedings," the report read.

The "robo-signing" of mortgage documents forced Fannie and Freddie to put a moratorium on foreclosures in the summer of 2010.

"To its credit, however, FHFA has recognized these capacity shortfalls, developed plans to address them, and is in the process of implementing those plans," the report stated.

The Obama administration's housing rescue effort, the Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP), led to further woes at the regulator when it diverted staff to the project in 2009 and 2010.

Fannie and Freddie administered the HAMP program on behalf of the Treasury Department, the report stated, and as a result, "examiners responsible for monitoring the enterprises' credit risks were diverted from their normal tasks" to work on HAMP.

The inspector general found FHFA's team of 120 nonexecutive examiners not fully accredited, leaving shortfalls in the quality of their work. However, this year, FHFA was aiming to hire 26 new examiners and increase its staff by about 22 percent.

Despite FHFA's plans to establish an examiner accreditation program and bulk up its staff, "there may still be too few examiners," the report stated, "to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of its examination program." (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)