UPDATE 2-US foreclosure-to-rental pilot program moves ahead

WASHINGTON Feb 27 Nearly 2,500 government-owned properties are being put up for sale in a pilot program aimed at converting foreclosed properties into rental units, a U.S. housing regulator said on Monday.

The regulator said the first pilot transaction opens the gate for prequalified investors to submit applications to show they have the financial wherewithal to purchase pools of the foreclosed properties held by Fannie Mae.

Investors who pass this test will be eligible to bid, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said. Successful bidders would have to rent out the properties for a specified period of time.

FHFA, which oversees both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac , launched the pilot program earlier this month when it invited interested investors to pre-qualify to participate.

The properties being put up for sale come from a number of the areas hardest-hit by the U.S. housing downturn: Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and parts of Florida.

"This is an important step toward increasing private investment in foreclosed properties to maximize value and stabilize communities," FHFA Acting Director Edward DeMarco said in a statement.

The foreclosure-to-rental plan is part of U.S. President Barack Obama's broader efforts to shore up the housing market and lessen the pain of foreclosures.

The administration began soliciting ideas from investors last summer on how to convert foreclosed homes to rentals. The government, which seized mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2008, now owns about 215,000 repossessed properties.

"This initiative holds promise for providing support to local neighborhoods that were especially hard hit by the housing crisis and will help meet the rising demand for rental housing in many communities," said Michael Stegman, a Treasury Department counselor for housing finance policy.

About 70 percent of the properties Fannie Mae is selling off in the initial pilot transaction are single-family homes.

The largest block of properties, about 23 percent, are in Atlanta, although more than 30 percent are spread around Florida. About 20 percent are in the Los Angeles-Riverside, California, area.

Prospective investors must provide Fannie Mae with "specific plans" before they are given access to detailed information about the properties, according to FHFA.