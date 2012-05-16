US housing chief hits road to spur mortgage relief

* HUD urging states to use money for housing relief
* Donovan-diverting funds could have larger impact
* Donovan visiting states, calling governors
By Margaret Chadbourn and Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, May 16 President Barack Obama's
housing secretary has launched a roadshow to ensure the benefits
of the $25 billion mortgage settlement with the nation's biggest
banks will live up to the hype, ahead of the November
presidential election.
The settlement nudged states to use their roughly $2.5
billion portion of settlement funds for housing relief and
related efforts, but more than a dozen states are considering
using the funds to plug budget holes.
Transferring the funds could limit total relief those
states' residents might see, Housing and Urban Development
Secretary Shaun Donovan is telling attorneys general, governors
and state legislators around the country, and could also dull
any potential political impact of the settlement.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan has
spent the past few weeks crisscrossing the country, visiting
states from California and Colorado to Arkansas and Tennessee,
to showcase efforts to use the funds for housing counseling and
legal services, and promote the larger impact that could have.
"What I said to governors, is look, you should know that if
you don't use this money for counseling and legal services and
outreach...your citizens, they may not benefit from the other
pieces of the settlement," Donovan said in an interview.
It isn't unusual for cabinet officials to promote the White
House's message in an election year.
Donovan's firepower has been critical for a president eager
to show that he is delivering relief to Americans struggling
with their mortgages after housing prices plummeted more than 30
percent since their 2006 peak and unemployment skyrocketed
during the recent financial crisis.
President Barack Obama's track record on the economy and
housing has been a target for Republicans ahead of his bid for
re-election in November.
Housing advocates who work closely with troubled borrowers
say it's too soon to tell whether meaningful relief is coming
out of the $25 billion settlement reached in February, though
some said they have seen a few loan modification offers that
cited obligations under the settlement.
Nearly 11 million borrowers nationwide are underwater --
meaning they owe more on their mortgage than their property is
worth.
LARGER BENEFITS
As part of the settlement, the nation's five largest banks -
Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase
, Wells Fargo, and Ally Financial - pledged to
cut mortgage debt amounts and restructure troubled loans.
The deal resolved accusations they pursued faulty
foreclosures and misled borrowers who sought loan modifications.
The $2.5 billion chest divided among the states serves as
civil penalties and supports foreclosure-prevention efforts.
Colorado Attorney General John Suthers, a Republican, for
example, said his state planned to use about $51 million to fund
counseling services, affordable housing programs, outreach
efforts and a foreclosure hotline for borrowers. Donovan visited
Denver on Monday to help promote the settlement and discuss the
new efforts.
But officials in other states, including California and
Arizona, have suggested they will use the funds in other ways.
The Arizona legislature and its governor, Republican Jan
Brewer, for example, decided to use $50 million of the $97
million the state received to fill the state budget and cover
prison construction.
California governor Jerry Brown has proposed using the funds
to finance the state's debt.
If states don't use the funds for counseling and outreach,
Donovan said, it could limit the ability for their struggling
homeowners to receive the larger benefits of the settlement,
since they won't have access to counselors who can guide them
through the process of applying for a loan modification.
A recent study from HUD found that delinquent borrowers who
worked with housing advocates were nearly twice as likely to
obtain a modification than those who attempted to do so on their
own.
"Unless families get counseling, they are much less likely
to find out there is help available to them, and to successfully
go through the process of completing that help," Donovan said.