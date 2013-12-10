Watt nomination to be U.S. housing regulator clears Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON Dec 10 Democratic Representative Mel Watt's nomination to lead the agency that regulates taxpayer-owned mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac cleared a procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate, putting it on course for final approval likely later on Tuesday.

President Barack Obama nominated Watt in May to head the Federal Housing Finance Agency, but Republicans had blocked a final vote. Last month, however, Senate Democrats changed the rules to allow nominees like Watt to overcome filibusters with a simple majority in the 100-seat chamber.

Previously, it took 60 votes. Democrats control the chamber 55-45.