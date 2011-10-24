W.House uncertain how many to be aided by new housing plan

WASHINGTON Oct 24 The White House said on Monday there was "significant uncertainty" over how many U.S. homeowners could be helped by a newly unveiled mortgage refinancing program.

White House economist Gene Sperling said it was too early to project how many struggling borrowers would "benefit from the changes announced today or could be announced in the future." But he told reporters the new initiative was "very significant." An estimated 11 million U.S. homeowners have properties worth less than their mortgages. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)