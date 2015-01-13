Furniture retailer IKEA recalls mattresses over hazard to infants

WASHINGTON Jan 13 Swedish furniture retailer
IKEA AB is recalling about 169,000 crib mattresses because
babies can become trapped in a gap between the mattress and the
crib, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on
Tuesday.
IKEA has had two reports of infants becoming entrapped, but
they were unharmed, the agency said in a statement.
IKEA is recalling IKEA Vyssa style mattresses with model
names Vackert, Vinka, Spelevink, Sloa and Slummer, made in
Mexico on or before May 4, 2014, it said.
The mattresses were sold at IKEA stores in the United States
and online from August 2010 to May 2014 for about $100.
